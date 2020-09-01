State Police Calls: Drug Possession, Harassment, PFA Violation

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Drug Possession in Beaver Township

Clarion-based State Police say around 3:30 p.m. on August 26, a known complainant reported finding suspected explosive devices, marijuana, and paraphernalia at a location in Beaver Township, Clarion County.

Harassment in Paint Township

According to Marienville-based State Police, around 7:50 p.m. on August 28, a known individual subjected a known 33-year-old Lucinda woman to physical contact at a location on Stehle Lane/28th Division Highway, in Paint Township, Clarion County.

Police say the individual also caused damage to the interior of the 24-hour laundry owned by a known 62-year-old Clarion man.

PFA Violation in Farmington Township

Marienville-based State Police investigated a PFA (Protection From Abuse) violation at a location on Fulmer Drive, in Farmington Township, Clarion County.

Police say around 5:09 p.m. on Friday, August 28, a known individual mailed a letter to a known victim, in violation of a PFA order at the above-described location.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.