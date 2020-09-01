Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

State Police Calls: Drug Possession, Harassment, PFA Violation

Tuesday, September 1, 2020 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

State Police (by Dave)CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Drug Possession in Beaver Township

Clarion-based State Police say around 3:30 p.m. on August 26, a known complainant reported finding suspected explosive devices, marijuana, and paraphernalia at a location in Beaver Township, Clarion County.

Harassment in Paint Township

According to Marienville-based State Police, around 7:50 p.m. on August 28, a known individual subjected a known 33-year-old Lucinda woman to physical contact at a location on Stehle Lane/28th Division Highway, in Paint Township, Clarion County.

Police say the individual also caused damage to the interior of the 24-hour laundry owned by a known 62-year-old Clarion man.

PFA Violation in Farmington Township

Marienville-based State Police investigated a PFA (Protection From Abuse) violation at a location on Fulmer Drive, in Farmington Township, Clarion County.

Police say around 5:09 p.m. on Friday, August 28, a known individual mailed a letter to a known victim, in violation of a PFA order at the above-described location.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.