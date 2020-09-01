Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

Vehicle Slams into Utility Pole on Route 36

Tuesday, September 1, 2020 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-car-woodsGREEN TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a vehicle traveled off State Route 36 and slammed into a utility pole late last week.

According to Marienville-based State Police, the accident happened around 7:26 a.m. on Thursday, August 27, on Route 36 in Green Township, Forest County.

Police say 66-year-old Thomas F. Siegel, of Tionesta, was operating a 2004 Ford F-350, traveling north on State Route 36, when he drove off the eastern shoulder of the roadway and struck a fence, a utility pole, and a mailbox.

The impact with the utility pole resulted in utility wires on the roadway.

The vehicle sustained severe damage.

Siegel was using a seat belt and was not injured.

Tionesta Volunteer Fire Department, Washington Township Volunteer Fire Department, and Tionesta Ambulance Service assisted at the scene.

Siegel was cited for a traffic violation.


