Wolf Administration Announces $2 Million for COVID PEDA Restart Grants

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) announced on Monday that the Pennsylvania Energy Development Authority (PEDA) recently opened a $2 million grant opportunity to support clean energy projects in Pennsylvania, which were interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Applications for the COVID-19 PEDA Restart Grants opened Monday, August 17, 2020, and will close Friday, October 2, 2020, at 4 PM. Individual awards will not exceed $250,000. Applications must be submitted online through the Department of Community and Economic Development’s (DCED) Electronic Single Application (ESA) system.

Applicants should demonstrate how they expect an award to mitigate the impact of a project disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. This may include: re-hire of workers or hiring of additional workers to complete the project quickly, ability to make immediate equipment payments to restart the supply chain, and the opportunity to overcome lost revenue due to market stagnation.

Projects may include the following funding areas: the development and deployment of innovative, clean, advanced and efficient technologies; the generation of alternative energy or the production of alternative fuels; or the implementation of energy-efficiency/demand-side projects. Businesses conducting manufacturing or production operations related to alternative and clean energy projects in Pennsylvania are also eligible to apply for an award.

Applicants can request funds for retroactive costs, working capital or both; however, applicants must propose a minimum 1:1 match consisting of all eligible costs as described in the solicitation that will be expended after the application submission date.

More information about this funding opportunity including the solicitation, application instructions and a frequently asked questions document is available on DEP’s webpage (search “PEDA”) or by emailing the PEDA staff at ra-peda@pa.gov

