Woman Accused of Lying to Police During Break-In Investigation Due in Court Today

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion woman is facing a hearing today on criminal charges for lying to police during an investigation regarding a break-in.

Court documents indicate 52-year-old Carol Jean Clinger is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, September 1, on the following charges:

– Unsworn Falsification to Authorities, Misdemeanor 2

– False Report – Falsely Incriminate Another, Misdemeanor 2



– Tamper With/Fabricate Physical Evidence, Misdemeanor 2

She is currently free on $5,000.00 unsecured bail.

The charges stem from an investigation into a reported break-in in Clarion Borough in late May.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 8:33 a.m. on May 29, Clarion Borough Police were dispatched to a residence on Grand Avenue for a report of a break-in.

Police responded to the scene and spoke with a known victim who reported that someone had broken into his apartment sometime between 11:00 p.m. on May 28 and 8:33 a.m. on May 29, and stole $300.00 cash from his girlfriend’s purse and a six-pack of Bud Light bottles from his refrigerator. The victim told police that whoever took the beer also left a bottle sitting on the table outside of his back door.

While police were speaking with the victim, a known female approached and advised that she had seen Richard Klingensmith leaving the victim’s apartment carrying something around 11:30 p.m. on May 28.

Police then proceeded to Klingensmith’s residence but were unable to locate him there.

Police were then dispatched back to the victim’s residence for a report of damage to his vehicle. At the scene, they observed the victim’s silver 2008 Chevrolet Impala had been scratched the entire way around, and the rear driver’s side taillight had been broken.

The victim said he had not looked at his vehicle prior to the officers’ arrival for the previous call but assumed it was the same individual who broke into his apartment, the complaint states.

While police were speaking with the victim, a second known female approached and advised that she had seen a man fitting Klingensmith’s description hit the taillight of the victim’s vehicle on May 28. The man then went to the victim’s front door, walked back to the vehicle, and walked the whole way around it. The woman said she thought the man was getting into the vehicle, so she went back inside her residence, according to the complaint.

The first known woman approached police again and stated that Klingensmith comes over to the victim’s apartment when the victim leaves to spend time with the victim’s girlfriend, Carol Clinger, the complaint indicates.

Police then spoke to Clinger who said she and Klingensmith are friends but hadn’t spoken in months. When asked for his phone number, she told police she didn’t have it and only spoke to him via Facebook messenger. Clinger then pulled up Facebook messenger and allowed the officers to view her recent messages.

The complaint notes some of the messages alluded to Klingensmith being at her residence on May 28. Officer Wright asked her about the messages, then received a call, and while he was taking the call, Clinger reportedly deleted the messages. When asked why she deleted the messages during an investigation, she stated she “did not need them anymore.” Police then asked her again if Klingensmith was at the residence on May 28, and she said he was not, according to the complaint.

Police then interviewed Klingensmith.

According to the complaint, Klingensmith told police he knew they were coming because Clinger had already told him. When asked about breaking into the victim’s residence on May 28, Klingensmith told police he didn’t break in, but was invited in by Clinger.

While police were speaking with Klingensmith, he received a call from Clinger. Klingensmith placed the call on speaker and answered. Clinger advised Klingensmith to delete all of the messages between them so the police couldn’t see them, then told him not to tell police he was invited to her residence on May 18 because she told police that she did not invite him over, the complaint states.

Police asked Klingensmith about the damage to the victim’s car, and Klingensmith reportedly admitted he used a screwdriver to break the taillight, then went around and scratched the vehicle with the same screwdriver. He reportedly told police he damaged the vehicle because the victim had threatened him over Clinger in the past, according to the complaint.

After interviewing Klingensmith, police spoke with Clinger again. When asked to provide a written statement, Clinger wrote that she had not allowed anyone inside the apartment on May 28 and did not have a phone number for Klingensmith. After police read the statement, they advised Clinger they had witnessed the phone call between her and Klingensmith and asked why she was lying. She did not have an answer and continued to deny that she told Klingensmith to lie, the complaint indicates.

The damage to the victim’s vehicle was $3,596.42, including parts and labor, the complaint notes.

Charges were filed against Clinger in Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office.

One second degree misdemeanor count of criminal mischief was filed against 60-year-old Richard A. Klingensmith, of Clarion, in Judge Quinn’s office on June 8.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on October 6 with Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn presiding.

He is currently free on $5,000.00 unsecured bail.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.