YMCA Offering Private & Group Swim Lessons in September

CLARION, Pa. – The Clarion County YMCA will be offering group and private swim lessons for youth members in September.

Learn a life skill with trained and experienced YMCA swim instructors. The YMCA offers a safe, nurturing, and welcoming learning environment and has classes available for youth at different stages.

The “Me and My Shadow” class is for parents and young children who are ready to be introduced to the water for the first time. Classes 1+2 are for surviving in the water, 3+4 are for developing a swim technique, and levels 5+6 are for continued swim development. Please use the “level selector” on the YMCA website or ask the staff for support in placing your child in a class.

GROUP SWIM LESSONS

Learn to swim with YMCA trained and experienced swim instructors. The YMCA offers a safe, nurturing and welcoming learning environment and have classes available for everyone at different stages. Our “Me and My Shadow” class is for parents and young children who are ready to be introduced to the water for the first time. Classes 1+2 are for surviving in the water, 3+4 are for developing a swim technique and levels 5+6 are for continued swim development. Please use the “level selector” on our website or ask our staff for support in placing your child in a class.

Tuesday & Thursday

Swim Basics (1+2) 5:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Swim Basics (3) 5:45 p.m. – 6:15 p.m.

Swim Strokes (4) 5:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Swim Strokes (5+6) 5:45 p.m. – 6:15 p.m.

Thursday

Me & My Shadow (A+B): 4:15 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. (Parent & Child Class)

For pricing view the registration form at www.clarioncountyymca.org/resources. Classes run monthly and all swimmers must register in advance.

PRIVATE SWIM LESSONS

The YMCA offers private lessons for children and adults. Sign up at the front desk. Lesson times are flexible and the YMCA will work hard to schedule times that work best for you. Private lessons are offered as four 30 minute lessons a month; once per week. Monthly Fee: $45 for youth members and $60 for adult members.

Swim lessons are available to members only in September. Youth Memberships are just $14 a month and family memberships are $53/month. For more pricing, view the registration form at www.clarioncountyymca.org, call 814-764-3400, and follow the Y on Facebook.

Hours

The Clarion County YMCA hours are Weekdays 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The YMCA is closed on Sundays.

The Clarion County YMCA is a branch of the Scenic Rivers Association, which includes the Oil City YMCA, Clarion County YMCA, Younger Days Child Care, and YMCA Camp Coffman.

Article submitted by Michelle Murray, Marketing & Membership Director, Clarion County YMCA, Oil City YMCA, and YMCA Camp Coffman)

Clarion County YMCA and exploreClarion.com have partnered to provide the community with YMCA News. This is an exclusive article only found on exploreClarion.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.