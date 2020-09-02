A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 10am, then scattered showers and thunderstorms between 10am and noon, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 81. Southwest wind 5 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight – Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 10pm, then isolated showers between 10pm and 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday – Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night – Isolated showers before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Southwest wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 49.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 75.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 80.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Labor Day – Scattered showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night – Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

