Alan S. Hartzell, 59, of Seneca, died at 9:28 p.m. on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his loving family, following a period of declining health.

He was born in Clarion on September 18, 1960 to Marian (Schwab) Hartzell Aaron and the late David G. Hartzell.

Alan was a 1978 graduate of North Clarion High School.

He was of the protestant faith, and had a caring heart for those in need.

Alan enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, and gardening. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

Mr. Hartzell was employed for twenty-five years with Hartzell’s Modular and Mobile Homes. He then owned and operated Hartzell’s Water Conditioning, Inc., Hartzell Rentals, LLC, and Hartzell’s Snowplowing. His children have been and will continue the business operations. Alan was also a co-owner of Oakwood Acres mobile home park in Clarion.

He was married in the Oil City Church of the Nazarene on April 25, 1981 to the former Pamela S. Shirey, and she survives. They celebrated thirty-nine years of marriage this year. They were blessed with five children.

Alan’s children include his son, Zachary S. Hartzell, who passed away on January 1, 2014; surviving is Zach’s wife, Kara C. Hartzell and their children Tytus, Kaylee, and Zayden; his daughter, Andrea L. McCauley and her husband Michael of Oil City and their children Jacob, Maria, Micah, Jason, and Julia; his son, Travis A. Hartzell and his wife Suzi of Tionesta and their children Lydia and Hunter; his daughter, Ashleigh S. Eakin and her husband Brian of Seneca and their children Mia and Calleigh; and his son Josiah D.R. Hartzell and his wife Rachel of Venus and their daughter Hailey.

Also surviving is his mother, Marian Aaron and her husband, Carl of Tionesta; his brother, Stephen Hartzell and his fiancé Shelly Hartle of Seneca; a sister, Rhonda Brooks and her husband Denis of Shippenville; a sister-in-law, Cathy Paulhamus of New Jersey; a sister-in-law, Patricia Switzer and husband Chris of Seneca; and brothers-in-law Karl “Buddy” Shirey, Jr. of Oil City, and Daniel Shirey and wife Kimberly of Oil City; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and close friends.

Alan was preceded in death by his father, David G. Hartzell; his son, Zachary S. Hartzell; two brothers, Wayne and Kevin Hartzell; a nephew, Kyle Hartzell; and his in-laws, Karl and Shirley Shirey.

Friends and family will be received Thursday (Sept. 3rd) from 2 – 4 and 6 – 8 p.m. in the Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca, Cranberry Township. A private funeral service will be held for the immediate family and close friends, officiated by Rev. Rick Kightlinger, pastor of the United Evangelical Church of Venus. Private interment will be in Venus Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

To express online condolences to the Hartzell family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.