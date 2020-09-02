Area Woman Injured in Route 119 Crash

YOUNG TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area woman was injured in a Monday afternoon crash on State Route 119.

According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the accident happened around 12:10 p.m. on Monday, August 31, on Route 119 near Wachob Road in Young Township, Jefferson County.

Police say a 2017 Cadillac XT5 and a 2007 Ford Econoline were both traveling north on Route 119 when the Cadillac slowed to a stop to wait for another vehicle to make a left turn into a parking lot. The Ford then failed to slow down and struck the rear of the Cadillac.

According to police, a passenger in the Cadillac, identified as 90-year-old Betty A. McIntire, of Dayton, suffered suspected minor injuries and was transported to Punxsutawney Area Hospital by Jefferson County EMS.

The names of the drivers of the vehicles were not released.

Both vehicles sustained disabling damage.

Rebuck’s South Side Towing, Brosius Towing, and Punxsutawney Fire Department also assisted at the scene.

Police say the driver of the Ford was cited for careless driving.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.