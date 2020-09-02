Barbara J. Iddings, 82, of Brockway, PA; died at her residence on Sunday August 30, 2020. Born on December 24, 1937 in Brookville, PA.

She was the daughter of the late Rozelle and Ruth Garlock Plyler.

On February 2, 1955 Barb married Leonard C. Iddings. Leonard and Barbara were married for 60 years before Len’s death on November 30, 2015. Barb worked along side of Len at The Hut Family Restaurant for 39 years.

Barb loved making her delicious homemade soups and making all her meals with love for all of her customers. She met and made many friends during her years at the restaurant. Barb was also known for her exquisite decorating decor at the restaurant and especially enjoyed decorating for all the holiday seasons. Customers were always amazed at the beautiful décor and family atmosphere.

Barb is survived by three daughters: Pamela (Thomas) Ross of Brockway, Pa; Peg (Carl) Tamin of Brockport, Pa; Barbara (Dave) Bassetti of Bedford, Pa and Leonard (Tammee) Iddings Jr. of Holtwood, Pa. She is also survived by nine grandchildren: Tara (Jeremy) Ross, Thomas (Sandra) Ross, Joshua (Tara) Tamin, Jessica (Jesse) McIlvaine, Jacob Tamin, Jeremy (Andrea) Bassetti, Jamie (Scott) Robinette, Remington (Ashley) Iddings and Cierra (Reily) Iddings and 13 great grandchildren. She is also survived by three sisters: Bessie (Pat) Meredith of Brockway, Pa; Martha Lou Graham of Erie, Pa; Mary Lyle of Clarion, Pa and a brother Terry Plyler of Girard, Pa.

Barb has several siblings that have preceded her in death: Larry Plyler, Jean Pisarchick, Brenda Langan, Lori Husk, a twin to Larry Gary, Rozelle Jr, and a sister Alice at birth.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the Hut Family Restaurant and will be announced at a later date. Interment will be in St. Tobias Cemetery in Brockway. Memorial donations may be made to Mengle Memorial Library 324 Main Street Brockway, PA 15824.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting csfhinc.com.

