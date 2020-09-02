Charles E. Gorham

Charles Edward Gorham, 76, of Knox passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020, at the Clarion Hospital.

Born November 4, 1943, in Brockway, Chuck was the son of the late Edward and Georgina Kearney Gorham.

Chuck graduated from AC Valley High School. He worked at the Knox Glass Plant, the O & I Glass Plant in Clarion and the Anchor Glass Plant in New York.

On September 22, 1979, Chuck married Stephanie Shettler who preceded him in death on October 17, 2018.

Chuck was a member of the Edenburg Lodge 550. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, day trips to Salamanca and his dog Bella.

Chuck is survived by his son Kevin Gorham of Knox, a sister Pat Shaffer and her husband Wade of Emlenton, a sister in law Jessica Leadbetter and her husband Bill of Strattanville and his mother and father in law Shirley and Bob Shettler.

Along with his wife and parents Chuck was proceeded in death by his brothers Tom and Ronnie Gorham, a sister Georgina Lindemuth and a brother in law James Shettler.

Per Chuck’s wishes there will be no viewing or services. Arrangements are being handled by the McEntire-Weaver Funeral Home, Inc., 504 E. Penn St., Knox.

In lieu flowers the family ask donations be made to the Knox Ambulance Co., PO Box 636, Knox PA 16232.

To view and share photos or leave an online condolence please visit our web site at www.mcentire-weaverfuneralhome.com.

