Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Nunny Schmader’s Homemade Peppermint Patties

These homemade peppermint patties will taste so fresh and minty in your mouth!

Ingredients

1 pkg. powdered sugar (1 lb.)

3 Tbsp. butter, softened



4 tsp. peppermint extract1/2 tsp. vanilla1/4 cup evaporated milk2 cups semi-sweet chocolate2 Tbsp. shortening

Directions

1. Combine powdered sugar, butter, and flavorings. Add evaporated milk and mix well.

2. Shape into 1 to 1 1/2 inch balls and place on foil lined cookie sheets. Chill for 25 minutes.

3. Flatten into patties and chill for 30 minutes.

4. Melt chocolate and shortening over boiling water. Dip patties and let set on cookie sheets to hard.

*Should make approximately 5 dozen.

