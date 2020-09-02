Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Nunny Schmader’s Homemade Peppermint Patties

Wednesday, September 2, 2020 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

These homemade peppermint patties will taste so fresh and minty in your mouth!

Ingredients

1 pkg. powdered sugar (1 lb.)
3 Tbsp. butter, softened

4 tsp. peppermint extract
1/2 tsp. vanilla
1/4 cup evaporated milk
2 cups semi-sweet chocolate
2 Tbsp. shortening

Directions

1. Combine powdered sugar, butter, and flavorings. Add evaporated milk and mix well.
2. Shape into 1 to 1 1/2 inch balls and place on foil lined cookie sheets. Chill for 25 minutes.
3. Flatten into patties and chill for 30 minutes.
4. Melt chocolate and shortening over boiling water. Dip patties and let set on cookie sheets to hard.

*Should make approximately 5 dozen.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


