Cook Forest Sawmill Center Cancels Vintage & Antique Market, Festival of Trees

COOKSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – Two events planned to take place in Cook Forest later this year have been canceled.

According to information posted on the Cook Forest Sawmill Center for the Arts Facebook page, the Vintage and Antique Market scheduled for October 10 and The Festival of Trees scheduled for December 4 and December 5 have been canceled.

The Chainsaw Carving Event scheduled for September 18, 19, and 20 is still moving forward, as it is an outdoor event, the post notes.

Additionally, the craft market will be open during the Gingerbread Tour, November, 6, 7, and 8, but the Sawmill Center will not be able to have other vendors participate this year.

