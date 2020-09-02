Emlenton Man Arrested on Out of State Warrant Following Domestic Incident

EMLENTON BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police say an Emlenton man was recently arrested on an out-of-state warrant following a domestic incident in Emlenton Borough.

Franklin-based State Police say around 12:25 a.m. on August 27, 33-year-old Masson Powers, of Emlenton, was involved in a verbal domestic dispute with a known 31-year-old female victim from Emlenton at a location on Kerr Avenue in Emlenton Borough, and caused damage to the victim’s 2008 Chevrolet Trail Blazer.

According to police, upon running Powers’ information, it was discovered that he was wanted on a warrant out of the state of Ohio for a parole violation. Powers was then taken into custody on the warrant.

