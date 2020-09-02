Helen L. Russell, 91, of Oil City, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Born August 3, 1929 in Oil City, she was a daughter of the late Robert Lee and Laura L. Hale Rodgers.

Helen attended both Oil City and Cranberry High Schools. She worked as an assistant manager at Isleys, a housekeeper at the Arlington, and as a waitress at Famoors and Central Plaza.

She loved reading, sewing, crocheting, travelling, and shopping. Playing cards was also a favorite activity and she belonged to a 500 club. She loved doing word and jigsaw puzzles.

Family was very important to her. She was very involved in attending all of her daughter’s sporting events as she grew up, enjoyed family reunions, and was proud to be a great-great-great aunt.

An avid Pittsburgh Pirates fan, she attended a game in all three of the stadiums the Pirates had called home.

Mrs. Russell was Methodist by faith.

On August 31, 1950 she was married in Calvary United Methodist Church to William N. Russell who survives. They celebrated 70 years of marriage one day before her death.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by a daughter, Laura E. Kaber and her husband Phil of Venus; a sister-in-law; Pat Rodgers of Dempseytown, a brother-in-law, Ed McDowell of Lancaster; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death in addition to her parents are 11 siblings and their spouses, Bob Rodgers and his wife Helen, Ethel Rodgers, Grace Murray and her husband Dale, Norm Rodgers, Jerry Tarr, Doris Jean Rodgers, Nita McDowell, Shirley Vogus and her husband Don, Donny Rodgers, Judy Rodgers, and Patty Rodgers.

There will be no visitation. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Lamey Cemetery.

The Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.

Helen loved to donate to charities of all sorts and the family would encourage memorials be made to the charity of your choice to honor Helen.

