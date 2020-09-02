Judith A. Songer, age 75, of Shippenville, PA, formerly of Brookville, PA, died Monday, August 31, 2020 at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Born on October 18, 1944, in Brookville, PA, she was the daughter of the late John and Helen (Henry) Crooks.

Upon graduation from Brookville Area High School, Judy moved to Washington D.C. and worked for the government. She also held various jobs in the insurance industry.

She was involved with the Brookville United Fund for many years. Judy also had served on the Brookville School Board and was involved with the yearly Laurel Festival.

She enjoyed traveling, having visited 48 of the 50 states. Judy was a devoted grandmother and was fondly called “Kissy” by her 10 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.

Judy is survived by her children; (Brenda (Hetrick) Fleming & her husband David of Brookville, PA, Becky (Hetrick) Nesbit & her husband Michael of DuBois, PA, Barbara (Hetrick) Dempster & her husband Ronald of Mt. Airy, MD and Stephen Songer & his wife Christy of DuBois, PA), 2 brothers; (Richard Crooks & his wife Dorothy of Peoria, AZ and James Crooks & his husband Douglas Fuller of Ann Arbor, MI), 10 grandchildren; (Sarah, Hannah and William Fleming, Nicholas, Jack and Benjamin Dempster, Lauren Carr, A.J. Nesbit and Shani & Austin Songer) and 1 great grandchild (Maddox).

There will be no public visitation and a private family funeral service will be held from the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. with Pastor Terry Felt officiating.

Burial will be in Ohl Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the First Baptist Church,101 East Main Street, Brookville, PA 15825 and / or a charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.

