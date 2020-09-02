Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

Man Charged With Striking, Pushing Victims During Dispute in Salem Township Waives Hearing

Wednesday, September 2, 2020 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

gavel-1238036SALEM TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A man who allegedly struck one victim and pushed another during a recent dispute in Salem Township waived his hearing in court on Tuesday.

Court documents indicate the following charges against 34-year-old John Patrick Alexander, of Pittsburgh, were waived for court on Tuesday, September 1:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2
– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

The charges have been transferred to the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.

Alexander remains free on $2,500.00 unsecured bail.

The charges stem from an incident in Salem Township in late August.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 9:30 p.m. on August 22, John Alexander and a known female victim were arguing at a residence located along State Route 208 in Lamartine, Salem Township, Clarion County, and Alexander allegedly struck the victim on the right side of her face with his hand.

The argument then moved outside, where Alexander allegedly pushed a second female victim, then struck the first victim again, this time on the back of the head, causing her to fall to the ground and strike her head off of the ground, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, the victim complained of head pain and dizziness, and she was unable to stand up without falling. Emlenton Ambulance subsequently transported to UPMC Northwest for evaluation.

The charges were filed against Alexander through Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter’s office on August 24.


