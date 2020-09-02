Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!
Michael Patton Advising: Crisis Relief, Financial Lifelines for Affected Workers
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Michael Patton, of Patton Financial Advising, submitted the following article: Crisis Relief, Financial Lifelines for Affected Workers.
In the spring of 2020, unprecedented steps taken to help slow the spread of COVID-19 caused millions of Americans — including heavily impacted small-business owners and workers — to suffer a sudden and severe loss of income.
Congress quickly passed relief packages designed to ease some of the financial pain. The Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA) extends paid leave to affected workers at some small businesses. The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act includes temporary provisions that make it easier to access money held in tax-deferred retirement accounts.
