Over 4,800 COVID-19 Tests Administered at Clarion Hospital

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Hospital has reported that out of 4,802 total tests at the hospital, 95 have been positive.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Butler Health System released the following COVID-19 Update on Wednesday, September 2, 2020:

Testing

Clarion Hospital

Total tests thru 09/01/2020: 4,802

Test obtained at CH outdoor facility: 3,804

Positives: 95

Butler Memorial Hospital

Total tests thru 09/01/2020: 17,517

Tests obtained at BMH outdoor facility: 6,194

Positives: 309

Hospital Inpatients. As of 09/02/20, 10:00 a.m.:

Butler Memorial Hospital: 3 patients. 1 suspected. 2 confirmed. 0 ICU.

Clarion Hospital: 1 patients. 1 suspected. 0 confirmed. 0 ICU.

PREVENTING TRANSMISSION OF THE VIRUS IS SIMPLE:

– Wear a mask.

– Wash your hands frequently.

– Don’t touch your face.

– Cover coughs and sneezes.

– Maintain a minimum distance of 6 feet from others.

– Practice good hygiene.

– If you feel sick, stay home.

Note: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.

