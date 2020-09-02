Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

Pa. Dept. of Health: 816 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Statewide

Wednesday, September 2, 2020 @ 12:09 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

coronavirus-4923544_1280HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., September 2, that there are 816 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 135,611.

All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between August 26 and September 1 is 164,110 with 4,760 positive cases. There were 22,821 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., September 1. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There are 7,712 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 21 new deaths reported. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

Beginning August 29, the department began publishing COVID-19 case counts using the updated standardized case definition for COVID-19 from the Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists. This revised case definition updates criteria for case identification and case classification based on the continued evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic. It updates probable case classifications and adds suspect case classifications. The definition for confirmed cases using a positive PCR test has not changed. Viral antigen tests, which identify people who are likely currently infected, will now be considered a probable case, even if the individual has no symptoms or exposure history. Persons with a positive antibody (serology) test, moving forward, will no longer be considered a probable case. However, cases previously counted as probable cases, using the prior national case definition, will remain counted as probable cases.

There are 1,552,085 patients who have tested negative to date.

There are 24 cases who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 646 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, September 2, ​82% of the patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

9/02/20 – 816
9/01/20 – 770
8/31/20 – 521
8/30/20 – 670
8/29/20 – 843
8/28/20 – 835
8/27/20 – 620

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths
Armstrong 320 4 324 10
Butler 789 12 801 19
Clarion 98 0 98 3
Clearfield 228 7 235 1
Crawford 217 1 218 2
Elk 64 1 65 2
Forest 14 0 14 0
Indiana 430 10 440 10
Jefferson 97 0 97 1
McKean 40 0 40 2
Mercer 549 4 553 13
Venango 70 0 70 1
Warren 28 3 31 1

County Case Counts to Date

County Total Cases Negatives
Adams 680 13292
Allegheny 10444 149391
Armstrong 324 5448
Beaver 1630 16936
Bedford 172 3735
Berks 6129 40929
Blair 468 13820
Bradford 99 6377
Bucks 7856 79927
Butler 801 18211
Cambria 473 20137
Cameron 8 392
Carbon 425 8049
Centre 538 15240
Chester 5702 66646
Clarion 98 2726
Clearfield 235 5762
Clinton 143 3539
Columbia 692 6452
Crawford 218 6607
Cumberland 1553 24102
Dauphin 3372 36181
Delaware 10479 89430
Elk 65 2171
Erie 1369 23498
Fayette 699 12698
Forest 14 642
Franklin 1540 17026
Fulton 36 1023
Greene 140 3570
Huntingdon 373 4289
Indiana 440 7590
Jefferson 97 2909
Juniata 151 1920
Lackawanna 2117 25219
Lancaster 6867 64449
Lawrence 466 6736
Lebanon 1739 16146
Lehigh 5223 50575
Luzerne 3801 38840
Lycoming 531 11050
McKean 40 3777
Mercer 553 10035
Mifflin 163 5473
Monroe 1720 19760
Montgomery 11126 121942
Montour 137 7339
Northampton 4130 47017
Northumberland 703 9114
Perry 178 3343
Philadelphia 29269 230042
Pike 544 5508
Potter 25 967
Schuylkill 996 15838
Snyder 167 2820
Somerset 172 8530
Sullivan 10 388
Susquehanna 270 3735
Tioga 49 2754
Union 390 8711
Venango 70 4110
Warren 31 3078
Washington 1086 21118
Wayne 181 5170
Westmoreland 1837 37682
Wyoming 67 2352
York 3490 47802

County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

  • Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;
  • Nearly 2% are ages 5-12;
  • Approximately 4% are ages 13-18;
  • Approximately 10% are ages 19-24;
  • Approximately 37% are ages 25-49;
  • Approximately 22% are ages 50-64; and
  • Approximately 23% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+.

The following regions have seen significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to August:

  • SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to 13 percent of cases in August;
  • SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 18 percent of cases in August;
  • NE – 6 percent of cases in April to approximately 20 percent of cases in August;
  • NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 11 percent of cases in August;
  • NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 25 percent of cases in August; and
  • SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 14 percent of cases in August.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 21,149 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,534 cases among employees, for a total of 25,683 at 934 distinct facilities in 61 counties. Out of our total deaths, 5,213 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 9,710 of the total cases are in health care workers.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening.


