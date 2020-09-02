Rick’s Racing Roundup: Former NASCAR Driver Dominating Dirt Tracks

Despite the fact that there was plenty of racing going on this past weekend, nearly all eyes in racing were on Kyle Larson as he made racing history this past Saturday night.

(Kyle Larson at Sharon Speedway earlier this season where he scored one of his 35 wins. Photo by Rick Rarer photo)

Since losing his NASCAR ride earlier this season and returning to dirt track racing, the California native has been nearly unstoppable in whatever kind of race car he straps into.

In the past three months, Larson has been putting up numbers that have never been seen, and he is doing it in whatever he drives. Larson has won in sprint cars, midgets, silver crown cars, and this past weekend he made history by winning in a super late model. The amazing part is Larson did it in just his second-ever start and beat the best in the country to boot.

The best late model racers in the country gathered over the weekend at Port Royal Speedway in central Pennsylvania, and all the talk was about Kyle Larson making his late model debut Thursday night. Larson did not disappoint, setting quick time in hot laps and winning his heat by a straightaway.

In Thursday’s feature, Larson would battle for third before settling for a fifth-place finish in his first-ever late model race. Impressive? Very! Rain would wash out action on Friday at Port Royal, but on Saturday, all eyes were back on Larson as he looked for his first late model win.

To the disbelief of most, Larson held off Brandon Sheppard and led all fifty laps for his first-ever late model win in just his second start worth 15,000 dollars. For Larson, it was his 35th win of the season and brought his season earnings to nearly half a million dollars on dirt in the past three months.

Larson’s numbers are almost unthinkable as he currently is the leading feature winner with the World of Outlaws (13 wins) and the All-Star Circuit of Champions (12 wins), something no one has ever done. Larson also dominated Pennsylvania Speedweek and Midget Speedweek in Indiana, taking both titles for 2020. Many are now saying Kyle Larson may be the greatest dirt track racer of all time, And they probably aren’t wrong.

Tri-City Raceway was back in action this past Saturday with the BRP Modified Tour. Jim Rasey pulled off the big win with his first victory of 2020, besting a strong field of over thirty modifieds. The Vintage modifieds were also on the card where local favorite the “Reno Rocket” Les Myers collected the win. Monster trucks will be at Tri-City this Saturday, as auto racing will take the week off.

With the regular season quickly winding down, a plethora of special shows are on the horizon at area tracks.

Michaels Mercer Raceway announced that the popular Little Guy Nationals will return for 2020. The 21st edition will take place on October 2nd and 3rd, with full programs presented each day. Mercer also announced a giant demo derby will be on the card Saturday, September 19th.

Big news from Thunder Mountain Speedway has the World of Outlaws Late Model Series invading the Knoxdale oval for a two-day show on September 25th and 26th. This will be the first time the series has raced at Thunder Mountain, and a strong field of super late models is excepted to be on hand for this big event.

