Say What?!: Woman Swims 24 Hours in Lake Michigan for Diabetes Charity

Wednesday, September 2, 2020 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Lexis Twentier

Woman-swims-24-hours-in-Lake-Michigan-for-diabetes-charityGRAND HAVEN, Mi. – A long-distance swimmer spent 24 hours swimming non-stop in Lake Michigan to raise money for an Illinois diabetes charity.

Marian Cardwell, who previously swam across the English Channel in 2012, said she had originally planned to swim across Lake Michigan from Chicago to Grand Haven, Mich., but her plans were interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read the full story here.


