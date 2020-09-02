Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

SPONSORED: Carrier Insurance Makes Life Insurance That Is Cheaper Than Your Daily Coffee

Wednesday, September 2, 2020 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

carrier-latteCLARION, Pa.  – Carrier Insurance knows life is busy. Let them take the hassle out of buying life insurance.

It is a reasonably simple comparison: Latte: $4.00 a day vs. Life Insurance: $1.00 a day.

That is right; life insurance is more affordable than you think.

How much would you need to leave behind?

It cost $245,000.00 to raise a child. It cost about $7,000.00 for a modest funeral. It can only cost $14.24 per month for $250,000.00 in life insurance.

Talk to a Carrier Insurance Agent today to see how different types of Life Insurance stack up.

Carrier Insurance Agency is located at 21823 Rt. 68 Suite 3, Clarion, PA 16214.

For more information about Carrier Insurance and all of the services they offer, call 814-226-6580 or toll-free at 800-822-9486 to arrange an appointment, or visit their website at carrierinsurancecares.com.

Carrier Insurance – “Hope for the Best, Plan for the Worst”

