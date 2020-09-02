State Police Calls: Found Property, Truck Vs. Deer Crash

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Found Property in Farmington Township

Marienville-based State Police say around 11:46 a.m. on September 1, a gold ring was found in the parking lot of the Leeper Uni-Mart located at the intersection of State Route 26 and State Route 66 in Farmington Township, Clarion County.

Anyone with information regarding the rightful owner of the ring is asked to contact Marienville-based State Police at 814-927-5253.

Vehicle Vs. Deer Crash in Jenks Township

According to Marienville-bases State Police, around 3:34 a.m. on September 1, a single-vehicle crash occurred on State Route 66 just west of Dots Run in Jenks Township, Forest County.

Police say 29-year-old John A. Fitzgerald, of Pittsburgh, was operating a 2016 Hino box truck, traveling south on State Route 66 when he struck a deer in the roadway.

Fitzgerald was using a seat belt and was not injured.

The truck sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene by Bauer Truck Repair.

