A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. West wind 3 to 8 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Light west wind.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Labor Day – Partly sunny, with a high near 79.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Wednesday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

