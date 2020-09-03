Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

Area Man Arrested Following Suspected DUI Crash in Rose Township

Thursday, September 3, 2020 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Police-night2ROSE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say an area man was arrested following a suspected DUI crash that recently occurred in Rose Township.

Around 6:09 a.m. on August 23, Punxsutawney-based State Police responded to the scene of a one-vehicle crash on Sheep Farm Road, just north of Mayo Road, in Rose Township, Jefferson County, involving a 2012 Toyota Tundra.

According to police, troopers at the scene detected a strong odor of alcohol on the breath of the driver, identified as a 23-year-old Corsica man, and also observed other indicators of alcohol-related impairment.

After undergoing a batter of field sobriety tests, the driver was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI.

The investigation is ongoing.

The name of the driver was not released.

PSP Punxsutawney released the above report on Wednesday, September 2, 2020.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

