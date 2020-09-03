BREAKING NEWS: Partial Lockdown at Union School District Lifted

RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – A partial lockdown at Union School District initiated earlier this morning has been lifted.

According to a representative of Union School District, the partial lockdown was initiated, and a “one-call” was sent out informing parents, after someone reported seeing an individual walking on Lawsonham Road with a rifle.

“We’re just using caution. Police are checking the area,” the school representative stated.

Clarion-based State Police told exploreClarion.com they had a patrol checking the area.

According to officials, all students and staff members were safe and secure in the school buildings and not considered to be in any immediate danger.

The lockdown was lifted around 9:00 a.m.

