CEC Members: Complete the 2020 Survey for a Chance to Win!

PARKER, Pa. – Central Electric Cooperative (CEC) is dedicated to providing quality service to members. To effectively do that, they need member feedback. That’s why CEC is asking their members to take part in an important survey measuring member satisfaction. The survey should only take a couple minutes to complete.

The survey will help CEC gain members’ thoughts and opinions to allow the cooperative to better serve them in the future. It will determine current member satisfaction for a variety of topics and from individuals across their seven county service territory including Allegheny, Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Forest, Mercer, and Venango Counties. The survey’s results will be used for future goal planning for the cooperative.

Members who complete the survey by Nov. 20 will be entered into a drawing for a chance to win FREE ELECTRICITY FOR A YEAR or a Visa gift card. CEC will give away two $50 Visa gift cards, two $100 Visa gift cards, two $200 Visa gift cards, and a grand prize of one year’s worth of electricity — valued up to $1,500! ($1,500 is based on the average, annual electricity costs of an average, CEC residential member. Prize must be redeemed for energy use [via billing credits] by Dec. 31, 2021.)

To take the survey, members should visit www.central.coop/survey. If a member doesn’t have access to the Internet, they should contact CEC to make alternative arrangements for completing the survey. Survey entries must be received at CEC by Nov. 20 to qualify for prizes.

Only CEC members can complete the survey and qualify for the prize drawing.

CEC thanks members for the opportunity to learn how to serve them better.

Central Electric Cooperative, Inc. is a Touchstone Energy Cooperative serving approximately 25,000 members with over 3,000 miles of distribution line in portions of Allegheny, Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Forest, Mercer, and Venango counties.

