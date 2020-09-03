Clarion Borough Council Gets Update on Local Census: It’s Not Too Late to Respond

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Borough council got an update on the local census numbers during Tuesday evening’s meeting.

U.S. Census Bureau Partnership Specialist James Cunningham attended the borough council meeting to update the council on the current status of the census in our area.

“It’s not too late, that’s the big thing we’re pushing now. You can still answer the census, it’s not too late,” Cunningham said.

He noted “door knockers” or non-response follow up census workers will continue approaching those who have not yet turned in their census until September 30, which is also the last day to answer the census.

According to Cunningham, for Clarion County, there were around 10,000 housing units that the non-response follow up workers had to visit, starting from the end of July, and to date, they have visited about 75 percent of those 10,000 homes.

“There’s only 25 percent left to do, but those are the hardest 25 percent.”

Cunningham said the areas they plan to concentrate on to reach the remaining people include Sligo, Rimersburg, Clarion, Knox, Turkey Ridge, and Scotch Hill.

There is also a Mobile Questionnaire Assistance Program where census employees set up in a local business, such as Michelle’s Cafe in downtown Clarion, to promote responding to the census and offer assistance to those who may need it.

Cunningham noted that while 85 percent of households in Pennsylvania have been counted so far, Clarion County’s self-response rate remains just under 60 percent, which is still a few percentage points behind the previous census.

Clarion Borough is about 55.3 percent, while it had a response rate of 72.2 percent in the 2010 census.

“I think the thing that hurt Clarion’s number so far is when COVID hit, right when I started working for the census, all of those college kids packed up and left. Now the ones that lived on campus, that was not a problem, they got counted, but those kids who were living in all of those apartments, we don’t know.”

In the surrounding municipalities, response rates range all over, from 80 percent in Knox Township, to 41 percent in Mill Creek Township.

Cunningham stressed the biggest thing now is the reminder that it’s not to late to respond. People can still respond by mail, by phone at 1-800-923-8282, or online at 2020census.gov.

“There’s no reason not to answer this. It’s something you can do to help the country. There’s 675 million dollars at stake that’s going to be divvied up, and to have the best numbers you can have for Clarion Borough, Clarion County, the state of Pennsylvania, it’s something small, but it can go so far.”

