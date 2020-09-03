Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Jesse Schmader’s Alfredo Sauce

Don’t be alfredo it! Try this delicious dish!

Ingredients

1 (8 oz.) pkg. cream cheese

2 teaspoons garlic powder



2 cups of milk1/2 cup butter10 oz. Gouda cheese, grated1/8 teaspoon ground black pepper1/8 teaspoon parsley

Directions

1. Melt cream cheese, butter, and milk in a sauce pan on medium heat. Be sure to work out any clumps.

2. Add garlic powder, pepper, and parsley to mixture.

3. Add the Gouda cheese to the sauce pan and allow it to melt.

4. Once a smooth and creamy texture is achieved, pour over noodles and serve! Feel free to top with any desired meat such as chicken, steak, or shrimp.

