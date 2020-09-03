Community Remembers Life, Impact of Craig Beary

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – From his early days as a student at Immaculate Conception School in Clarion to his time as a 9-1-1 Dispatcher for Clarion County, Craig Beary touched many lives in our area.

(Photo: Craig Beary and his wife, Mindy.)

Born on January 31, 1986, in Clarion, Craig was the beloved son of Richard “Curly” and Cynthia Wakefield Beary of Clarion. He grew up in the Clarion area, starting school at Immaculate Conception School, then graduating from Clarion-Limestone High School before going on to graduate from Clarion University in 2009 with a degree in Communications.

“I had the honor of knowing Craig most of my life. We grew up just a few houses apart. We become close friends at a young age,” Curt Miles told exploreClarion.com.

“We did, what seems like now, everything together. From grade school to sports to family vacations and college, he was a friend that I considered more like a brother.”

According to Miles, Craig was one of a kind.

“He had a personality that lit up a room. He had and contagious laugh and smile that made him great to be around. He could make lite of any situation and was always looking on the bright side of things.”

Miles also noted that Craig made friends easily and was an easy person to talk to.

“He had a way of leaving a lasting impression. He was adventurous, fearless, courageous, brave, and a fighter. He never let his illness burden anyone and always lived his life to the fullest.”

While Craig didn’t let his health issues define or become a burden for him, they did have an impact on his life and the lives of those around him.

Craig was diagnosed with Aplastic Anemia – a rare rare blood disorder that does not allow the bone marrow to make enough new blood cells. He began treatment immediately, but by 2008, his doctor recommended a stem cell transplant.

Thanks to the international registry, Mathias Schaller, a resident of the small town of Wernau, Germany, was discovered to be a match and agreed to the donation. Craig had the transplant on May 21, 2008, and spent the next month hospitalized while doctors watched to see if the donation would work.

Everything seemed fine for a time. However, about a year and a half after the stem cell replacement, he started to experience Graft Versus Host Disease (GvHD), a life-threatening complication that can occur when the body attempts to reject a stem cell or bone marrow transplant.

It began slowly, affecting his eyes, skin, and esophagus, then finally, his lungs. By 2017, he was on full-time oxygen and was placed on a list for a lung transplant. He then received a double lung transplant in 2018.

While his health issues caused some difficulty, Craig still managed to turn them into something positive, as well, taking opportunities to advocate the importance of organ donation, standing of an example of the lives it saves.

Craig also managed to turn his stem cell transplant into something more, as well, when he got the opportunity to meet Mathias Schaller, who made the stem cell donation.

Craig and his wife, Mindy, hosted Mathias and wife Rebecca and gave them a tour of the Clarion area that included dinner at the Gateway Lodge, drinks at Toby Hill Bar & Grill, and breakfast at the County Seat the next morning.

“Craig lived his life by example. His characteristics and qualities are something people will try a lifetime to achieve,” Miles noted.

“He was someone I looked up to as a role model and will be greatly missed.”

Craig was a role model not only in his personal life, but also in his professional life. He took on a position as a 9-1-1 dispatcher for Clarion County after graduating from Clarion University in 2009 and stayed in the position for a decade.

“I worked with Craig for a lot of years and it’s very emotional,” 9-1-1 Deputy Director Michelle Lander said.

“There’s a family aspect here at 9-1-1, and he was definitely one of the ones I considered family when you were here working with him.”

Lander noted that Craig was not only a dispatcher, but was also a supervisor who helped with training and functioned as the TAC and NCIC (National Crime Information Center) officer and was a police liaison.

“I knew Craig for a long time and have known his wife even longer. Both families are so wonderful,” Lander added.

“He will be greatly missed by all of us.”

Other 9-1-1 co-workers also expressed admiration and respect for Craig.

“Craig was an amazing man. Always willing to help others. He was an inspiration to many. My heart breaks that he left us so soon,” co-worker Kristen Yeager said.

Jeff Smathers, Director of Public Safety for Clarion County, noted that although he only knew Craig for a few years, he had a great deal of respect for him.

“He worked as a 9-1-1 supervisor for me and was very dedicated to his job and one that truly cared about everything and everyone,” Smathers said.

“Craig was always a leader when helping our new staff coming onboard, with training and overall just making them feel welcome. He will be missed by all kinds of employees that had the privilege to work with him.

“We have truly lost a great and kind individual and he was always one that wanted to help anybody that would ask. He took his heart and soul and put it into the operation to make sure that it was doing the very best job he could.”

