Gary Brian Smith

Thursday, September 3, 2020 @ 06:09 AM

Posted by Maxfield Lane

Gary SmithGary Brian Smith, 64, of Oil City, died unexpectedly of natural causes, after years of ill health, Friday, August 28, 2020 at his home.

Born July 11, 1956 in Rouseville, he was a son of the late Donald H. and Beatrice J. Fry Smith. He was a graduate of Oil City High School.

Gary loved to hear laughter and used his immense imagination to entertain his family and friends throughout his life. He was an avid reader, loved listening to various kinds of music, and was a huge Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

Mr. Smith was Methodist by faith.

Surviving are four siblings, Dixie Smith of Vermont, Dennis Smith and his wife Vickey of Erie, Greg Smith and his wife Deborah of Ephrata, and Pamela Moon of Vermont. Also surviving are four nephews, one niece, and one great nephew.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Cathy George, and a brother in law, Matthew Moon. Heaven celebrates his return home.

There will be no visitation or funeral services.

The Morrison Funeral Home in Oil City is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.

Memorials are suggested to the Oil City Library.

To leave the family a special message, obtain directions, or view other helpful services, please visit www.morrisonhome.com.


