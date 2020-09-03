Jack L. Daly, Sr., 78, of Oil City, died on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, following a lengthy illness.

He was born April 14, 1942 to the late Charles and Florence (Renninger) Daly.

Mr. Daly enlisted and served in the U.S. Army from October 28, 1960 until being honorably discharged on April 20, 1961.

Jack enjoyed hunting, fishing, family gatherings, and cookouts. He was employed for many years at Windy Hill Dairy Farm in Cherrytree Township.

Jack was married to Mary Maxine (Glass), and she preceded him in death on February 4, 1998.

Surviving are six children: Cindy Edwards of Lincolnville, Jack Daly Jr. of Cochranton, Michael Daly of Oil City, Pamela Daly of Union City, Brenda Edwards and her husband Grant of Meadville, and Lenda Slater and her husband Thomas of Girard; ten grandchildren: Ashley, Kelsey and her boyfriend Larry, Alex, Samantha, Lance, Lisa, Dawn, Jeremy, Cody and his girlfriend Kayla, and Devin; and seven great-grandchildren: Heidi, Hailey, Dakota, Brooklyn, JoJo, Ashley, and Emma.

Jack is also survived by four brothers, Harold “Hank” Daly, Larry Daly, and Ken Daly, all of Oil City, and Albert Daly of Cherrytree; three sisters: Shirley Daly of Meadville, and Betty Oaks and Ettabelle Daly, both of Oil City; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Jean Bish and Clara Sprohar.

A visitation for friends and family will be held Saturday (Sept. 5th) from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca, Cranberry Township. A funeral service will follow in the funeral home Saturday at 1 p.m. Interment will be in Rockland Cemetery in Kennerdell.

To express online condolences to the Daly family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.