Man Accused of Statutory Sexual Assault of 14-Year-Old Girl in Emlenton Area Waives Hearing

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Butler man who allegedly had sexual relations with a 14-year-old girl in the Emlenton area waived his hearing in court on Wednesday.

Court documents indicate the following charges against 22-year-old David Nicholas Demharter is were waived for court on Wednesday, September 2:

– Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse Person Less Than 16 Years Age, Felony 1 (five counts)

– Unlawful Contact With Minor – Sexual Offenses, Felony 1



– Statutory Sexual Assault: 4-8 Years Older, Felony 2 (five counts)– Aggravated Indecent Assault – Complainant Less Than 16, Felony 2 (five counts)– Corruption Of Minors – Defendant Age 18 or Above, Felony 3

The charges have been transferred to the Venango County Court of Common Pleas.

Demharter is currently lodged in the Butler County Jail.

The charges stem from an investigation into allegations of statutory assault of a young girl in the Emlenton area.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, Clarion-based State Police received a report of suspected child abuse on February 8, 2019, that indicated a known woman discovered a 14-year-old female victim had been interacting with a man named David Demharter on social media. The woman reported she found messages between Demharter and the victim referencing sexual activity.

On February 20, 2019, the woman and the victim provided the victim’s phone to police, which contained the messages between Demharter and the victim.

The complaint states the messages, which were sent and received between December 28, 2018, and January 29, 2019, included messages indicating that Demharter had intercourse and other sexual contact with the victim. The messages also included multiple photographs of Demharter.

The victim was then interviewed by police.

According to the complaint, during the interview, the victim indicated she met Demharter at a business in the Emlenton area sometime around September 2018, at which time Demharter asked for her social media contact information. The victim said Demharter then began sending her messages, indicating she was “cute.”

The victim said she believed Demharter was 20 years old when they were “in a relationship” while she was 14 years old and stated that Demharter knew her age. She also reported she began to notice Demharter had “darker sides” and said he “got her into using various drugs.” She said that he was physically and mentally abusive to her when they were together, but indicated she liked the attention from him at the time, the complaint indicates.

The victim told police she and Demharter had sexual intercourse four or five times, as well as other sexual contact. She related that she only allowed the intercourse once, and the other times “was me saying no, and he saying you’re doing it,” according to the complaint.

The victim also told police that Demharter didn’t use protection. She reported that he would drive around on back roads in the Emlenton area and have sex with her in his car. She also reported they had sex behind an abandoned building.

The complaint notes Demharter was arrested for an unrelated statutory sexual assault by Mercer-based State Police after he was accused of fathering a child with another known 15-year-old female.

Demharter was then questioned on May 13, 2020, at the Butler County Jail.

According to the complaint, Demharter admitted he used to “hang out” in the Emlenton area, but denied being in a relationship with or even knowing the victim. When asked about his text messages to the victim, he allegedly said, “if you saw the screenshots, then I most likely did it.” The complaint states he indicated he “had sex with lots of girls in the back of his car” during the indicated time span, and said he “doesn’t remember half of the girls he has slept with.”

Police spoke with the victim again on July 11, 2020, and had her show them where Demharter took her to have sex. The victim took police to a secluded boarded-up building and said Demharter parked his car then led her behind the building. She noted she wasn’t certain about the other locations he’d taken her because they’d been driving around unfamiliar back roads, according to the complaint.

Police also contacted a friend of the victim who stated she knew the victim and Demharter had previously been in a relationship, the complaint states.

Charges were filed through Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on August 20, 2020.

Court documents indicate Demharter has both an unrelated statutory assault case and an aggravated assault case currently pending in the Butler County Court of Common Pleas, and is also currently on probation in Venango County from a charges related to theft from vehicles in the Emlenton area in 2018.

EDITOR’S NOTE 1: Extreme graphic details were not included due to the sexual nature of the alleged crimes.

EDITOR’S NOTE 2: Several details were removed from this article to help protect the identity of the victim.

