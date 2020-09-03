Pa. Dept. of Health: Statewide Spike of 1,160 New COVID-19 Cases Reported

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., September 3, that there are 1,160 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 136,771.

All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

Allegheny is reporting an increase of 105 cases, Philadelphia is reporting an increase of 257 cases and York is reporting an increase of 128 cases.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between August 27 and September 2 is 166,499 with 5,075 positive cases. There were 25,063 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., September 2. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There are 7,732 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 20 new deaths reported. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

Beginning August 29, the department began publishing COVID-19 case counts using the updated standardized case definition for COVID-19 from the Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists. This revised case definition updates criteria for case identification and case classification based on the continued evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic. It updates probable case classifications and adds suspect case classifications. The definition for confirmed cases using a positive PCR test has not changed. Viral antigen tests, which identify people who are likely currently infected, will now be considered a probable case, even if the individual has no symptoms or exposure history. Persons with a positive antibody (serology) test, moving forward, will no longer be considered a probable case. However, cases previously counted as probable cases, using the prior national case definition, will remain counted as probable cases.

There are 1,565,443 patients who have tested negative to date.

There are 30 cases who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 646 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, September 3, ​81% of the patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

9/03/20 – 1,160

9/02/20 – 816

9/01/20 – 770

8/31/20 – 521

8/30/20 – 670

8/29/20 – 843

8/28/20 – 835

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 324 17 341 10 Butler 801 20 821 19 Clarion 98 0 98 3 Clearfield 235 2 237 1 Crawford 218 2 220 2 Elk 65 -1* 64 2 Forest 14 0 14 0 Indiana 440 5 445 10 Jefferson 97 1 98 1 McKean 40 1 41 2 Mercer 553 7 560 13 Venango 70 2 72 1 Warren 31 3 34 1

*EDITOR’S NOTE: The total number of COVID-19 cases in Elk County decreased from 65 on 9/02/20 to 64 on 9/03/20. The Pa. Dept. of Health previously offered the following explanation in response to Explore’s inquiry on discrepancies:

“The department is continually reviewing the cases reported to the department to ensure that the county of residence is correct. Sometimes lab submission reports may not have the right address of residence, which is corrected once we have the right address. We are working to ensure the information presented is accurate.”

County Case Counts to Date