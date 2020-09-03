Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

Pa. Dept. of Health: Statewide Spike of 1,160 New COVID-19 Cases Reported

Thursday, September 3, 2020 @ 02:09 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

covid-19-5048236_1280HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., September 3, that there are 1,160 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 136,771.

All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

Allegheny is reporting an increase of 105 cases, Philadelphia is reporting an increase of 257 cases and York is reporting an increase of 128 cases.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between August 27 and September 2 is 166,499 with 5,075 positive cases. There were 25,063 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., September 2. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There are 7,732 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 20 new deaths reported. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

Beginning August 29, the department began publishing COVID-19 case counts using the updated standardized case definition for COVID-19 from the Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists. This revised case definition updates criteria for case identification and case classification based on the continued evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic. It updates probable case classifications and adds suspect case classifications. The definition for confirmed cases using a positive PCR test has not changed. Viral antigen tests, which identify people who are likely currently infected, will now be considered a probable case, even if the individual has no symptoms or exposure history. Persons with a positive antibody (serology) test, moving forward, will no longer be considered a probable case. However, cases previously counted as probable cases, using the prior national case definition, will remain counted as probable cases.

There are 1,565,443 patients who have tested negative to date.

There are 30 cases who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 646 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, September 3, ​81% of the patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

9/03/20 – 1,160
9/02/20 – 816
9/01/20 – 770
8/31/20 – 521
8/30/20 – 670
8/29/20 – 843
8/28/20 – 835

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths
Armstrong 324 17 341 10
Butler 801 20 821 19
Clarion 98 0 98 3
Clearfield 235 2 237 1
Crawford 218 2 220 2
Elk 65 -1* 64 2
Forest 14 0 14 0
Indiana 440 5 445 10
Jefferson 97 1 98 1
McKean 40 1 41 2
Mercer 553 7 560 13
Venango 70 2 72 1
Warren 31 3 34 1

*EDITOR’S NOTE: The total number of COVID-19 cases in Elk County decreased from 65 on 9/02/20 to 64 on 9/03/20. The Pa. Dept. of Health previously offered the following explanation in response to Explore’s inquiry on discrepancies:

“The department is continually reviewing the cases reported to the department to ensure that the county of residence is correct. Sometimes lab submission reports may not have the right address of residence, which is corrected once we have the right address. We are working to ensure the information presented is accurate.”

County Case Counts to Date

County Total Cases Negatives
Adams 686 13365
Allegheny 10549 150575
Armstrong 341 5513
Beaver 1653 17063
Bedford 176 3763
Berks 6174 41293
Blair 472 13920
Bradford 99 6394
Bucks 7899 80583
Butler 821 18420
Cambria 480 20253
Cameron 8 392
Carbon 425 8125
Centre 578 15694
Chester 5734 67319
Clarion 98 2736
Clearfield 237 5847
Clinton 147 3558
Columbia 728 6526
Crawford 220 7058
Cumberland 1563 24258
Dauphin 3393 36546
Delaware 10516 90218
Elk 64 2175
Erie 1370 23642
Fayette 703 12805
Forest 14 655
Franklin 1550 17120
Fulton 36 1027
Greene 145 3615
Huntingdon 377 4450
Indiana 445 7640
Jefferson 98 2921
Juniata 151 1933
Lackawanna 2129 25495
Lancaster 6919 65113
Lawrence 468 6780
Lebanon 1742 16317
Lehigh 5244 50817
Luzerne 3818 39104
Lycoming 538 11126
McKean 41 3799
Mercer 560 10083
Mifflin 166 5520
Monroe 1730 19868
Montgomery 11189 122969
Montour 139 7355
Northampton 4134 47310
Northumberland 732 9279
Perry 178 3382
Philadelphia 29526 231947
Pike 543 5538
Potter 25 980
Schuylkill 995 15916
Snyder 170 2852
Somerset 174 8590
Sullivan 10 390
Susquehanna 274 3769
Tioga 48 2766
Union 397 8759
Venango 72 4142
Warren 34 3086
Washington 1108 21336
Wayne 181 5214
Westmoreland 1851 37895
Wyoming 68 2383
York 3618 48161

County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

  • Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;
  • Nearly 2% are ages 5-12;
  • Approximately 4% are ages 13-18;
  • Nearly 11% are ages 19-24;
  • Approximately 37% are ages 25-49;
  • Approximately 22% are ages 50-64; and
  • Approximately 23% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+.

The following regions have seen significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to August 31:

  • SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to 13 percent of cases in August;
  • SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 18 percent of cases in August;
  • NE – 6 percent of cases in April to 20 percent of cases in August;
  • NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 11 percent of cases in August;
  • NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to 26 percent of cases in August; and
  • SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 13 percent of cases in August.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 21,198 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,553 cases among employees, for a total of 25,751 at 938 distinct facilities in 61 counties. Out of our total deaths, 5,218 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 9,763 of the total cases are in health care workers.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening.


