Say What?!: Houston Fountain Spills Suds Into Nearby Road After Apparent Prank

HOUSTON, Tx. – A popular Houston fountain turned into a curiously clean mess when a massive amount of soap bubbles filled the landmark and spilled out into the surrounding area.

The Gus S. Wortham Memorial Fountain, a Buffalo Bayou Park landmark known for its dandelion-like shape, spilled suds into the park Tuesday night when soap was added to the water in an apparent prank.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.