Sharon Ann Bendig, 70, of Tionesta, PA, formerly of Pittsburgh, PA, died on Tuesday morning, September 1, 2020 at her home in Tionesta.

She was born January 18, 1950 in Pittsburgh, daughter of the late William A. and Dolores Winklmann.

On March 18, 1978, in Pittsburgh, she married her husband of 42 years, Robert E. Bendig, who survives.

Sharon was a member of St. Anthony’s Roman Catholic Church in Tionesta. She enjoyed crocheting, baking, tending to her gardens of flowers and vegetables, and especially spending time with her grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by two sons: Stephen C. Perrotti and his wife Kim, of Pittsburgh, and Andrew W. Bendig and his wife Lisa of Etna, PA. Two daughters: Sunny A. Kennedy and Lori R. Divido, both of Pittsburgh. Two stepsons: William Bendig and his wife Sandy, and Timothy Bendig and his husband James, all of Pittsburgh. Her stepdaughter, Lisa Kirsch of Prospect, PA. Ten grandchildren: Ava, Stavros, Alexa, Matthew, Shannon, Brandon, Bryan, Lauren, Bo, and Layla. Four great-grandchildren: Layla, Luke, Noah, and Miaya. Her brother, William Winklmann. Several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by twin children at birth, Andrew and Jean, and her stepson, Robert E. Bendig, Jr.

There will be no public visitation. All services held will be private.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Norman J. Wimer Funeral Home of Tionesta.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting wimerfuneralhome.com.

