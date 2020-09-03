Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

SPONSORED: J&J Trailer Sales is the Place to go for 7×14′ Custom Cargo Trailers

Thursday, September 3, 2020 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

JJ-Trailers-7x14-customSHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Visit J&J Trailers and Equipment Sales to see this new Carmate 7×14 Custom Cargo for yourself!

With two-tone Silver and Black color this trailer really looks sharp. This trailer includes a spare aluminum wheel/tire, 6″ extra height, and a ramp door.

Other standard features include:

  • 2 3500# Dexter Torsion Axles w/ EZ Lube Hubs
  • 15″ Radial Tires
  • Never Adjust Electric Brakes
  • 3/8″ Plywood Walls
  • 3/4″ Plywood Floor (LIFETIME WARRANTY)
  • .032 Seamless Aluminum Roof (LIFETIME WARRANTY)
  • LED LIGHTING (LIFETIME WARRANTY)
  • .030 Exterior Aluminum
  • Hot Dipped Galvanized Hardware

JJ-Trailers-7x14-custom-ram

JJ-Trailers-7x14-custom-whe

Check this trailer out and more at J&J Trailers and Equipment Sales located at 19821 Paint Blvd., Shippenville, PA 16254 or call them at 814-226-6066 for more information!

Remember, shop local and always choose QUALITY over QUANTITY!

To learn more about J&J Feeds and Needs and J&J Trailers and Equipment, visit their websites https://www.jandjfeedsandneeds.com or https://jjtrailersales.com/, their Feeds and Needs Facebook page, or their Trailers and Equipment Facebook page.

J&J Feeds and Needs locations:

19821 Paint Boulevard
Shippenville, PA
Phone: 814-226-6066

135 Allegheny Boulevard
Brookville, PA
Phone: 814-849-0535

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
