Woman Breaks into Home, Falls Asleep in Bed

TIONESTA TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police were recently dispatched to a report of a “Goldilocks copycat” at a residence in Tionesta.

Marienville-based State Police responded to a residence on State Route 36 in Tionesta Township, Forest County, around 9:53 p.m. on Tuesday, September 1, for a report of a criminal trespass incident.

Police say a known Clarion woman gained access to the victim’s residence and was found sleeping in a bed.

According to police, the victim wanted the perpetrator removed from the residence, but declined prosecution.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.