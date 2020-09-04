Bids for St. Michael’s Labor Day Online Quilt Auction Still Available

FRYBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The St. Michael’s Labor Day online quilt auction presented by the Rosary Society will be available until 3:00 p.m. on Labor Day, September 7.

St. Michael’s Labor Day Picnic in Fryburg is a Clarion County tradition that stretches back into the late 19th century, and – as far as anyone knows – has never been canceled. It is always held on the parish picnic grounds, rain or shine. The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have changed all of this, forcing all in-person activities to be canceled for 2020.

The Labor Day Picnic committee met numerous times throughout the past few months to talk about the future of the picnic for 2020. Many alternative options were proposed, but after much discussion, the committee unanimously decided to cancel all in-person activities for this year’s event. This was by no means an easy decision, but it was the best decision for the health and well-being of the St. Michael Parish family, its volunteers, and its event guests.

Despite the cancellation of the in-person events, the committee is still moving forward with two major raffles as well as an online quilt auction hosted by the St. Michael Rosary Society.

All proceeds from the raffles and quilt auction benefit the St. Michael Church Roof Repair Fund.

ONLINE QUILT AUCTION

In place of the popular Quilt Stand, an online quilt auction presented by the St. Michael Rosary Society will be available between now and Labor Day, September 7, with bids closing at 3:00 p.m.

There are 13 beautiful quilts, all made by members of the Rosary Society, to be awarded to the highest bidder or available for direct purchase. All bidding and sales are handled by Bidding Owl, a secure, non-profit charity online auction service. More information including bidding details can be found at www.biddingowl.com/SMPLaborDayPicnic.

LABOR DAY LOOT RAFFLE

Featured prizes include:

– Five (5) individual cash prizes of $1,000 each*

– La-Z-Boy Recliner, donated by Faller’s Furniture, Clarion

– Wooden Outdoor Loveseat, donated by Lander’s Inc., Lucinda

– Two (2) $100 Savings Accounts, donated by First United National Bank, Fryburg

– $100 Country Fair Gift Card, donated by Country Fair, Shippenville

– Custom Designed Fire Ring, donated by Swartfager Welding, Inc., Knox

– Children’s Saucer Swing, donated by Anonymous Donor

– GCI Outdoor Rocker Chair, donated by the St. Michael Rosary Society

*The members of St. Michael’s Parish sincerely thank the many businesses who sponsored the 2020 Loot ticket despite the economic setbacks of the COVID-19 pandemic. For a full list of Loot Sponsors, please visit the parish website.

FARM TO TABLE RAFFLE

Featured prizes include:

– Grand Prize: Live calf OR $100 cash, donated by Sandy Ridge Farms, Shippenville

– Live piglet OR $50 cash, donated by Five G Farms, Fryburg

– Half (1/2) of a hog (winner is responsible for processing), donated by J&C Meats, New Bethlehem

– Quarter (1/4) of beef (winner responsible for processing) donated by Eisenman Livestock, Venus

– Potatoes for a year (10 lb. bag US # 1 Red every month), donated by Long Acres Potato Farm, Tionesta

– $25 Gift Certificate, donated by O’Neil’s Quality Foods, Shippenville

– 3 Jars of Country Kettle Jam, donated by J&J Feeds & Needs, Shippenville

– 2 Maple Syrup & Honey Gift Sets, donated by Scenic View Dairy & Produce, Shippenville

– PLUS 25 individual prizes of various fresh, local meats donated by Leeper Market and Twin Hollow Farms of Fryburg!!

HOW TO PURCHASE RAFFLE TICKETS

Tickets for each raffle will be available for purchase online at www.biddingowl.com/SMPLaborDayPicnic from now until September 5, 2020, at midnight.

Tickets can also be purchased in-person at the parish office in Lucinda, as well as at the following local businesses: Smith’s Country Store (Venus), Fryburg Treasure Depot, Montana’s Country Café, Frills Corners Convenience, County-Line Market (Newmansville), Carquest Auto Parts/Weaver Auto Parts, Chris’ Tire Service, J&J Feeds & Needs, Riverhill Battery Warehouse, Hetrick Farm Supply, J&C Meats, Lander’s Store, Vogelbacher’s Service Station, Ochs Building Supply, and Leeper Market.

Tickets will be available for purchase in-person on Labor Day, September 7, from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. in the Washington Township Fire Hall.

LIVESTREAM Drawings for both raffles will be held at 4:00 p.m. on September 7.

More information including a link to the livestream drawings is available on the event webpage at www.stjoseph-stmichaelparishes.org/Labor-Day.html.

For more information on this year’s virtual Labor Day events or for questions, please contact the Parish Office at 814-226-7288 or email stmikelabordaypicnic@gmail.com.

Follow St. Michael’s Labor Day Picnic – Fryburg on Facebook.

The parishioners of St. Michael’s appreciate your continued support!

