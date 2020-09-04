Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Agnes Bauer’s Puffed Caramel Corn

This Caramel Corn is deliciously addicting!

Ingredients

2 bags puffed corn

2 sticks butter



2 cups brown sugar1/2 cup light corn syrup1/2 tsp. salt1/2 tsp. vanilla1/2 tsp. soda

Directions

-Butter large bowl. Put puffed corn in bowl.

-Melt butter; stir in brown sugar, corn syrup, and salt. Boil for 5 minutes over medium heat.

-Remove from heat and add vanilla and soda.

-Pour over puffed corn; mix well. Pour into large roaster.

-Bake 1 hour at 250 degrees. Stir every 15 minutes.

-Cool. Store in container with tight lid.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

