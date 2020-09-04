Featured Local Job: Seasonal Warehouse Worker

Kerle Tire is seeking a reliable, motivated individual to work in the warehouse until at least the end of the 2020.

Must have reliable transportation, be able to lift and stack tires weighing up to 75 lbs, climb in and out of trucks, and be able to work a minimum of 30 hours per week, M-F.

Please email kclark@sam-inc.org if you are interested.

