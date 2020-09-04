John O. Bodamer, 77, of Oil City, died peacefully in his sleep, at home, Wednesday, September 2, 2020.

Born August 23, 1943 in Titusville, he was a son of the late Orphil Bodamer, Jr., and the late Virginia Faunce Bodamer.

After graduating from St. Joseph Academy in Titusville in 1961, John attended St. Vincent College in Latrobe for a year before transferring to Clarion State College from which he graduated in 1965 with a BS in Education. He earned his Masters in Education from Edinboro State in 1971.

Mr. Bodamer began as a teacher at Oil City High School in September of 1965 and stayed 31 years until his retirement in June of 1996. He was an English teacher, worked with the Secondary Gifted, and coached basketball.

John loved working in his yard, was an avid fan of the Cleveland Browns, Cleveland Indians, and the Boston Celtics, and kept an extensive sports and western memorabilia collection.

He enjoyed running, and completed the Pittsburgh Marathon, 26.2 miles, at age 50 in May of 1994. His running journal had been logged with over 25,000 miles.

On July 28, 1962 in St. Titus Church in Titusville, he was married to the former Joan C. Perkins who survives. They celebrated 57 years of marriage.

Surviving in addition to his wife are five children, Mark Bodamer of Pittsburgh, Lisa Emery of Clarion, Patrick Bodamer of Warren, Michael Bodamer and his wife Judy of Bradford, and Julie Bodamer of Oil City; six grandchildren, Samantha and her husband Dr. Anthony Coppola of Virginia, Ryan Bodamer and his wife Ally of North Carolina, Matthew Bodamer and his wife Tierra of North Carolina, Nicholas Fee of Carnegie, Allison Fee of Clarion, and Trinity Bodamer of Warren; and two great grandchildren, Haydn Bodamer of North Carolina, and Zoey Stover of Warren.

Also surviving are a brother, Alan Bodamer and his wife Barb of Titusville; a sister, Christine McKeehan and her husband Don of Tennessee; a sister-in-law, Dorothy Perkins of Florida; and numerous nieces and nephews.

There will be no visitation.

Funeral services are private and at the convenience of the family.

The Morrison Funeral Home in Oil City is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested in honor of his special buddy, “Dempsey,” the cat to Clarion PAWS at 11348 Rt 322, Shippenville, PA 16254 or to the charity of your choice.

