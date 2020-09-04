Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

One Driver Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash on Route 36

Friday, September 4, 2020 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-car-woodsELDRED TWP., Pa. (EYT) – One driver was injured in a two-vehicle crash that occurred on State Route 36 on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Marienville-based State Police, the collision happened around 12:31 p.m. on Wednesday, September 2, on State Route 36 at its intersection with McManigle Road, in Eldred Township, Jefferson County.

Police say a 2003 Chevrolet Suburban, operated by 53-year-old Clifford D. Gray, of Hawk Run, was traveling on State Route 36, slowing down to allow another vehicle to negotiate a turn off State Route 36, when a 2015 Ford F-150 XLT, operated by 80-year-old William C. Lackey, of Butler, was unable to come to a stop and struck Gray’s vehicle from behind.

Lackey suffered suspected minor injuries but refused transport. He was using a seat belt.

Gray and his passenger, 70-year-old Brenda J. Gray, of Philipsburg, were not injured. Both individuals were using seat belts.

Lackey’s vehicle sustained disabling damage.

Sigel Volunteer Fire Department and East Main Towing assisted at the scene.

Lackey was cited for following too closely.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

