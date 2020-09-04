Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

Pa. Dept. of Health: Two New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Clarion County, 891 New Cases Reported Statewide

Friday, September 4, 2020 @ 12:09 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

COVID-19 Update_TwitterHARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., September 4, that there are 891 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 137,662.

All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

Philadelphia is reporting an increase of 126 cases.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between August 28 and September 3 is 159,676 with 5,615 positive cases. There were 22,808 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., September 3. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There are 7,742 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 10 new deaths reported. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

Beginning August 29, the department began publishing COVID-19 case counts using the updated standardized case definition for COVID-19 from the Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists. This revised case definition updates criteria for case identification and case classification based on the continued evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic. It updates probable case classifications and adds suspect case classifications. The definition for confirmed cases using a positive PCR test has not changed. Viral antigen tests, which identify people who are likely currently infected, will now be considered a probable case, even if the individual has no symptoms or exposure history. Persons with a positive antibody (serology) test, moving forward, will no longer be considered a probable case. However, cases previously counted as probable cases, using the prior national case definition, will remain counted as probable cases.

There are 1,576,879 patients who have tested negative to date.

There are 46 cases who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 646 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, September 4, ​82% of the patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

9/04/20 – 891
9/03/20 – 1,160
9/02/20 – 816
9/01/20 – 770
8/31/20 – 521
8/30/20 – 670
8/29/20 – 843

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths
Armstrong 341 2 343 10
Butler 821 12 833 19
Clarion 98 2 100 3
Clearfield 237 2 239 1
Crawford 220 2 222 2
Elk 64 0 64 2
Forest 14 0 14 0
Indiana 445 11 456 10
Jefferson 98 1 99 1
McKean 41 0 41 2
Mercer 560 5 565 13
Venango 72 0 72 1
Warren 34 2 36 1

County Case Counts to Date

County Total Cases Negatives
Adams 697 13429
Allegheny 10641 151621
Armstrong 343 5563
Beaver 1694 17182
Bedford 176 3797
Berks 6214 41601
Blair 490 13994
Bradford 100 6444
Bucks 7961 81120
Butler 833 18611
Cambria 486 20357
Cameron 8 392
Carbon 427 8168
Centre 615 16036
Chester 5781 67753
Clarion 100 2741
Clearfield 239 5892
Clinton 150 3584
Columbia 754 6608
Crawford 222 7090
Cumberland 1578 24510
Dauphin 3410 36754
Delaware 10546 90774
Elk 64 2180
Erie 1376 23837
Fayette 705 12865
Forest 14 655
Franklin 1559 17219
Fulton 36 1032
Greene 145 3625
Huntingdon 382 4460
Indiana 456 7686
Jefferson 99 2935
Juniata 151 1939
Lackawanna 2154 25935
Lancaster 6960 65489
Lawrence 470 6818
Lebanon 1748 16421
Lehigh 5249 51222
Luzerne 3831 39360
Lycoming 544 11197
McKean 41 3820
Mercer 565 10136
Mifflin 170 5554
Monroe 1731 20021
Montgomery 11237 123804
Montour 141 7377
Northampton 4141 47567
Northumberland 740 9451
Perry 178 3396
Philadelphia 29652 233859
Pike 543 5573
Potter 25 983
Schuylkill 997 16066
Snyder 174 2879
Somerset 179 8632
Sullivan 10 395
Susquehanna 277 3811
Tioga 48 2789
Union 397 8839
Venango 72 4156
Warren 36 3097
Washington 1117 21442
Wayne 185 5265
Westmoreland 1861 38115
Wyoming 70 2417
York 3667 48539

County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

  • Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;
  • Nearly 2% are ages 5-12;
  • Approximately 4% are ages 13-18;
  • Nearly 11% are ages 19-24;
  • Approximately 37% are ages 25-49;
  • Approximately 22% are ages 50-64; and
  • Approximately 23% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+.

The following regions have seen significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to August 31:

  • SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to 13 percent of cases in August;
  • SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 18 percent of cases in August;
  • NE – 6 percent of cases in April to nearly 41 percent of cases in August;
  • NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 11 percent of cases in August;
  • NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 26 percent of cases in August; and
  • SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 19 percent of cases in August.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 21,307 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,564 cases among employees, for a total of 25,871 at 942 distinct facilities in 61 counties. Out of our total deaths, 5,235 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 9,813 of the total cases are in health care workers.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening.


