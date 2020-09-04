Pa. Dept. of Health: Two New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Clarion County, 891 New Cases Reported Statewide

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., September 4, that there are 891 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 137,662.

All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

Philadelphia is reporting an increase of 126 cases.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between August 28 and September 3 is 159,676 with 5,615 positive cases. There were 22,808 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., September 3. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There are 7,742 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 10 new deaths reported. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

Beginning August 29, the department began publishing COVID-19 case counts using the updated standardized case definition for COVID-19 from the Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists. This revised case definition updates criteria for case identification and case classification based on the continued evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic. It updates probable case classifications and adds suspect case classifications. The definition for confirmed cases using a positive PCR test has not changed. Viral antigen tests, which identify people who are likely currently infected, will now be considered a probable case, even if the individual has no symptoms or exposure history. Persons with a positive antibody (serology) test, moving forward, will no longer be considered a probable case. However, cases previously counted as probable cases, using the prior national case definition, will remain counted as probable cases.

There are 1,576,879 patients who have tested negative to date.

There are 46 cases who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 646 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, September 4, ​82% of the patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

9/04/20 – 891

9/03/20 – 1,160

9/02/20 – 816

9/01/20 – 770

8/31/20 – 521

8/30/20 – 670

8/29/20 – 843

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 341 2 343 10 Butler 821 12 833 19 Clarion 98 2 100 3 Clearfield 237 2 239 1 Crawford 220 2 222 2 Elk 64 0 64 2 Forest 14 0 14 0 Indiana 445 11 456 10 Jefferson 98 1 99 1 McKean 41 0 41 2 Mercer 560 5 565 13 Venango 72 0 72 1 Warren 34 2 36 1

County Case Counts to Date