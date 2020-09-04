Phyllis J. Kahle, 91, of Knox, passed away Thursday morning, September 3, 2020 at the home of her daughter.

Born April 23, 1929 in Ludlow, she was the daughter of the late James and Daisy Grinnen Mellon. She married Frank O’Neil and he preceded her in death in October of 1965. She then married Walter W. Kahle, who preceded her in death in January of 1993.

Phyllis was a homemaker and a Tupperware representative and had also owned and operated a health food store, Vegetarian Village in Seneca. She was a member of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church of Seneca. Phyllis enjoyed going to the YMCA for over 25 years and making ceramics with Isabel Rex.

Survivors include two daughters: Donna Bertha and her husband, Stephen, of Hamburg; Karen Irwin and her husband, Chuck, of Knox; two stepdaughters: Yvonne Young of Cranberry and Delores Hale of Rome, New York. Phyllis is also survived by three grandchildren: Carol Heim, Melinda Hartzell and Shawn Swift; seven great grandchildren: Scott, Brian, Jacqui, Amber, Shane, Liam, and Detrick, and eight great great grandchildren: Avery, Riley, Brailey, Bricen, Brinley, Carter, Easton and Shelby.

In addition to her parents and husbands, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Jason; a brother, Clayton Mellon and four stepsons: Clyde O’Neil, Ron O’Neil, Gene O’Neil and Melvin O’Neil.

There will be no calling hours. A private family graveside service and interment will be held in the Kahle section of the Phipps Cemetery in Ashland Township, Clarion County.

Arrangements are under the direction of the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc. of Knox.

