Purple Crosses Mark Drug Overdoses; Candlelight Vigil to Be Held Tonight

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The 65 purple crosses on the lawn of the Clarion County Courthouse represent 65 deaths from overdoses.

“Five have died this year, and the rest represent others in Clarion who have had overdose drug overdoses in recent years,” said Clarion County Commissioner Wayne Brosius.

The display and other activities were organized by the Clarion County Chapter of Not One More, a national organization with the mission to raise awareness and prevent drug abuse in the community through education, and community partnerships.

“It was started in California back in 2012, and there are five chapters now in the state of Pennsylvania, with one of them being here in Clarion,” continued Brosius. “They want to get the information out there about overdoses and let people know that they’re not alone if they have that problem if someone in their family or if they’ve lost somebody already in their family.

September is National Recovery Month. The local chapter is hosting an event on Friday on Main Street to raise awareness and to prevent drug overdoses. The displays are an effort to offer support to families.

At 6:00 p.m., the group will be hosting a walking Candlelight vigil on Main Street.

On September 17, the group will be broadcasting some speakers on their Facebook page who have battled addiction, many of them who have recovered, and some still battling.

On September 26, the Hope Rising Church located on Liberty Street in Clarion will hold an educational memorial service for Michael Connor. He was from St. Petersburg and died in April from an overdose. Everyone is invited.

“It’s a support group, and then they’ll be getting together occasionally to talk things out and show support for each other. A lot of the people that are in this group have lost family members, such as Mary Beth Connor.”

Brosius also cited other support groups.

Beatitudes is a group of people who have experienced addiction first-hand. They want to include others who’ve lost loved ones and are having a problem. Founded in 2012, Beatitudes started in California and spread across the nation since then, and there are five chapters here in Pennsylvania.

“There’s still some stigma out there that people who are overdosing deserved it. However, a lot of people don’t know that sometimes these people do not want an addiction. It doesn’t start on their own. Maybe they were medicating for something, maybe surgery or depression or bipolar or something like that. Then they start taking something to alleviate the pain.”

Brosius serves on the board of the Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission.

“If anybody needs help, they’re always there and they have offices right here in Clarion on East Main Street across from Clarion Ford or call 814-226-6350.”

