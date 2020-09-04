Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

Say What?!: Virginia Man Buys 20 Lottery Tickets, Wins 20 Times

Friday, September 4, 2020 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Lexis Twentier

Virginia-man-buys-20-lottery-tickets-wins-20-timesSOUTH BOSTON, Va. – A Virginia man won $100,000 from a lottery drawing with a top prize of $5,000 by taking a gamble on 20 identical tickets.

Tony Miles of South Boston told Virginia Lottery officials he bought 20 tickets for the Aug. 22 Pick 4 night drawing and each ticket bore the number combination 1-9-2-9.

Read the full story here.


