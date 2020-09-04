Shippenville Child Rapist Found Dead in Prison

HOUTZDALE, Pa. (EYT) – A convicted child rapist from Clarion County who was serving a 40-year sentence for multiple sex crimes was found dead in his prison cell late last week.

State Correctional Institution (SCI) at Houtzdale Superintendent Barry Smith reported the death of inmate Garrick Bloom, of Shippenville, on August 29.

According to a release from the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections, Bloom, 48, was found unresponsive in his cell at approximately 11:03 p.m. on August 29. Officers and medical staff immediately responded to the scene to administer life saving measures to no avail. EMS responded to the facility and declared inmate Bloom dead.

Pennsylvania’s State Police Barracks at Clearfield will conduct an investigation. The official cause of death will be determined by the Clearfield County Coroner’s Office.

Bloom was serving a sentence of 40 to 80 years for rape of a child on a Clarion County conviction, effective October 29, 2019.

The sentence was passed by Judge James Arner on September 11, 2019. Arner ordered Bloom to a minimum of 96 months to a maximum of 192 months on each of five first-degree felony counts of Rape of a Child, with the sentences to be served consecutively.

Bloom received 181 days credit for time served.

He was also required to register as a Tier 3 sex offender, which required a lifetime registration.

Bloom pleaded guilty to the above charges on August 14, 2019.

As a result of the plea agreement, the following charges were dismissed:

Rape of a Child, Felony 1 (211 counts)

Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse with a Child, Felony 1 (216 counts)

Aggravated Indecent Assault of Child, Felony 1 (216 counts)

Statutory Sexual Assault, Felony 2 (216 counts)

Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Felony 3

Bloom had been at SCI Houtzdale since December 5, 2019.

SCI Houtzdale facility staff notified Bloom’s next-of-kin.

RELATED:

Child Rapist Gets Up to 80 Years in State Prison

Shippenville Man Pleads Guilty to Child Rape

Accused Child Rapist Waives Preliminary Hearing

Accused Child Rapist Extradited to Clarion County

Child Rape Suspect Bloom Apprehended at Florida Homeless Shelter

Hunt Continues As New Details Emerge in Child Rape Case

Authorities Searching for Child Rape Suspect

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.