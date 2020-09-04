SPONSORED: All Seasons Temporaries Inc. Featured Jobs of the Week

Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

Friday, September 4, 2020 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

all-season-jobSSSSAll Seasons Temporaries, Inc. has several new job openings in the local area.

Picking and Packing

  • 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday Franklin $10/hr.
  • Bonus incentives available
  • Must be able to lift up to 50 lbs.
  • Must be reliable

Candidates will be responsible for counting items and packaging the product and preparing for shipment.

Call 814-437-2148 or send resumes to tiffany@allseasonstemps.com.

Paint and Powder Coating Specialist

Seeking hard working, reliable candidates for long term position (potential for permanent placement) $11/hr

Training is on 1st shift, then potentially move to alternate shift

Qualified candidates must pass background screening

Candidates must follow all safety guidelines and follow detailed instructions

Duties: prepare paint powder coating for specified surface and apply to surface

Send resumes to: tiffany@allseasonstemps.com.

For more information, call 814-437-2148.

Assembly

  • 1st shift- Oil City- $11/hr. (may be transferred to alternate shift)
  • Must be able to pass pre-employment screening
  • Must have steel toed footwear
  • Must be reliable
  • Must have prior use of power tools
  • Clean, safe and employee friendly environment

Call 814-437-2148, or send resumes to tiffany@allseasonstemps.com.

About All Season’s Temporaries Inc.

All Season’s offices are located at 1288 Liberty Street in Franklin and 113 N. Broad Street in Grove City.

For more information, call 814-437-2148 for the Franklin office or 724-458-6777 for the Grove City office.

Interested individuals may contact either office for available assignments.


