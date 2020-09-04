Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!
SPONSORED: New Showroom at J&J Feeds and Needs
Friday, September 4, 2020 @ 12:09 AM
J&J Feeds and Needs, located at 19821 Paint Blvd., in Shippenville, has a new Showroom!
J&J has been doing renovations to their store to improve and expand on the business. New Showroom, Same Excellent Customer Service! Keep checking back for updates to see what is coming to J&J (Spoiler: Your furry friends will love what’s coming!)
Stop by J&J to see the new showroom and to get your pets the quality feed they need!
Visit the J&J Feeds and Needs website jandjfeedsandneeds.com, their Facebook page, or in person at one of their two locations.
19821 Paint Boulevard
Shippenville, PA
Phone: 814-226-6066
135 Allegheny Boulevard
Brookville, PA
Phone: 814-849-0535
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.